Shelter-in-place issued after reports of gun near Cienega High School

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Office and Cienega High School have announced reports of a student with a gun near the school.

PCSO has said all suspects are currently detained and no weapons have been found.

"We immediately partnered with Pima County Sheriff’s and have found that a threat to our campus was not viable," Cienega principal Kim Middleton said in a statement released to parents.

The school remains in a shelter-in-place to allow a search to be conducted.

We will update the story as more information is available.