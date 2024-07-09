Shelter-in-place, evacuations lifted in Benson near I-10 and Highway 90

Hotels and businesses near Interstate 10 and Highway 90 were put temporarily into a shelter-in-place order due to small leak in a main gas line at a construction site Tuesday, according to a post by the Benson Police Department.

KGUN 9 spoke with Benson Chief of Police Greg Volker, who confirmed the line was punctured by a subcontractor at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday. Both I-10 and Highway 90 were temporarily closed, but have re-opened to traffic.

Volker told us Southwest Gas was able to re-route the line to close off the leak. The shelter-in-place was lifted, and an evacuation of the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell has concluded.

There were no injuries.