Sharing experiences of prejudice against APID Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — They call themselves 'APIDA,' an acronym for Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi Americans.

While the key term for them is mainly, American, at a forum they shared experiences when they say their neighbors weren't very friendly.

"I'm told 'well you can't be from America,' and I would say 'well, why not?'"

"I was actually yelled at and called a 'dirty Asian' by one of my patrons at a bar that I was working at."

"I was at a grocery store and a woman came out and stopped, she turned around and walked back in when she saw me."

Despite the prejudice they said they've endured, Tucson is still home and these conversations are an education for anyone who isn't of ethnic Asian, Pacific Islander or Desi descent.

"A few people who are vocal tend to misrepresent, I think, the better angels in this community," said Lee Lambert, Chancellor of Pima Community College.

Also in the forum, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who said the city will start investing in engagement with communities of all backgrounds.

"Next year we're going to be launching an equity office, we're going to be doing community engagement on our community safety program."

Click here to connect with the group for planned future forums.