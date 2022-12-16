Share the Warmth holiday coat drive donates to Tucson school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Larry H. Miller car dealership employees donated coats to a local school for the Share Warmth holiday drive.

On Dec. 15, employees gave young students new and gently used winter coats.

"We spent the last three weeks collecting coats at our stores from employees and customers. And today we have the joy of going out and giving those to children in need," said Brianna Smith of Larry H. Miller dealership.

The holiday drive is in partnership with the Valley of the Sun United Way and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

"It was super awesome getting to see the kids come up and helping them pick a jacket. And seeing the smiles on their face and helping them pick their favorite color and find a size that works great. It just really warms the heart," expressed Smith.

Peter Howell Elementary School was donated 46 coats and about 12 other schools received donations as well.