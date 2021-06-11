Watch
Shamrock Fire near Nogales grows to 425 acres

U.S. Forest Service/Twitter
Aerial photo from the U.S. Forest Service captures the Shamrock Fire on June 10, 2021.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jun 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Shamrock Fire burning 12 miles northeast of Nogales has increased to 425 acres.

According to Inciweb, the fire is near Kino Springs. So far, 98 firefighting personnel have been assigned to battle the blaze including six air tankers, three helicopters and two other aircraft.

Fire crews say the dry conditions and extreme heat expected in the next several days will make firefighting efforts difficult.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for surrounding areas.

The wildfire was first reported on Thursday, June 10.

