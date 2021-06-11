Shamrock Fire near Nogales grows to 425 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Shamrock Fire burning 12 miles northeast of Nogales has increased to 425 acres.

According to Inciweb, the fire is near Kino Springs. So far, 98 firefighting personnel have been assigned to battle the blaze including six air tankers, three helicopters and two other aircraft.

Fire crews say the dry conditions and extreme heat expected in the next several days will make firefighting efforts difficult.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for surrounding areas.

The wildfire was first reported on Thursday, June 10.