Sexual harassment controversy clouds State of State address

PHOENIX (KGUN9-TV) - As an ongoing sexual harassment controversy continues to hang over the state legislature, one of its leaders says the House of Representatives has been called out as an institution.
In his opening remakers at the start of this new session, Speaker of the House JD Mesnard said lawmakers should seek to treat others as they'd like to be treated.
Mesnard said his lengthy speech wasn't targeted at a specific legislator.
#AZLeg Gov Ducey opens 2018 State of the Stae recognizing female legislators - points out AZ has highest %-age of female legislators in USA pic.twitter.com/c6nXo7YO3X