Sexual harassment controversy clouds State of State address

Kevin Boughton
5:08 PM, Jan 8, 2018
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday promised to pump more cash into the state's K-12 public schools by starting to restore some cuts made during the Great Recession. He also wants the Legislature to fast-track a proposal to address the opioid crisis, overhaul the state's water laws and help fund his push to cut prison recidivism.

PHOENIX (KGUN9-TV) - As an ongoing sexual harassment controversy continues to hang over the state legislature, one of its leaders says the House of Representatives has been called out as an institution.

In his opening remakers at the start of this new session, Speaker of the House JD Mesnard said lawmakers should seek to treat others as they'd like to be treated.

Mesnard said his lengthy speech wasn't targeted at a specific legislator.

There is currently an ongoing ethics investigation into Rep. Don Shooter from Yuma after multiple women, including other lawmakers accused him of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

Then Mesnard made a special appeal to the men in the House.

Mesnard said he hopes the new year brings a fresh start, but the house won't excuse past bad behavior.

 

