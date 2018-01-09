Sexual harassment controversy clouds State of State address

PHOENIX (KGUN9-TV) - As an ongoing sexual harassment controversy continues to hang over the state legislature, one of its leaders says the House of Representatives has been called out as an institution.

In his opening remakers at the start of this new session, Speaker of the House JD Mesnard said lawmakers should seek to treat others as they'd like to be treated.

Mesnard said his lengthy speech wasn't targeted at a specific legislator.

#AZLeg Gov Ducey opens 2018 State of the Stae recognizing female legislators - points out AZ has highest %-age of female legislators in USA pic.twitter.com/c6nXo7YO3X — KevinBoughton (@KevinBoughton) January 8, 2018

There is currently an ongoing ethics investigation into Rep. Don Shooter from Yuma after multiple women, including other lawmakers accused him of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

Then Mesnard made a special appeal to the men in the House.

Mesnard said he hopes the new year brings a fresh start, but the house won't excuse past bad behavior.