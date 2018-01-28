Sex trafficking outreach event to spread awareness in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sex trafficking took center stage at an outreach event Saturday.

Volunteers canvassed hotels and businesses to leave trafficking awareness information and bars of soap.

S.O.A.P is an acronym for Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution.

Toshia Hogan is the program's volunteer coordinator. She says nearly all hotels, including the ones they visited, have no problem with volunteers leaving bars of soap in their rooms.

"The front desk has been educated before but not received soap to place in the room," Hogan said. "Our soap is labeled with the national human trafficking hotline number. Now that they are aware, they are receptive to actually doing something about it."

SAATURN, the Southern Arizona Anti-Trafficking Unified Response Network, is hosting this awareness campaign.