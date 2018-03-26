Sewer repairs to cause traffic delays near Mountain Ave. and Grant Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Traffic in the Mountain Avenue and Grant Road area will be delayed starting tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. for sewer repairs.

Drivers can expect delays on North Mountain Ave. between East Hampton Street and East Grant Road. Traffic will be channeled into the bike lanes to allow for construction in the center of the road on Mountain Ave.

There will be no left turns allowed at North Mountain Ave., East Edison St., and the intersection of North Mountain Ave. and East Hampton St.

The center turn lane on East Grant Rd. will be close between North Santa Rita Ave. and North Highland Ave.

East and westbound left turn lanes on East Grant Rd. will be close at Mountain Ave.

Drivers in the area are asked to slow down and be aware of all flaggers and traffic-control devices.