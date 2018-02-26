Sewer repairs cause weekend traffic in the Prince and Stone area

TUCSON, Ariz. - Expect heavy traffic restrictions this weekend, as crews repair sewers in the Prince Road and Stone Avenue area.

The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department will repair the sewer in the Prince and Stone intersection starting at 6 tonight and through Monday morning at 6.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Stone Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction, and no left turns will be allowed off the avenue.

Westbound Prince Road will be reduced to one lane with no left turns allowed at Stone Avenue.

If you are driving in the area, slow down and abide by all traffic warnings. Use an alternate route if possible.