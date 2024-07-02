LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of the Tucson area

UPDATED 4:45 p.m.

Tucson Electric Power is showing around 3000 customers, primarily in Midtown, currently without power. Some are due to downed power lines, according to the TEP outage map.

KGUN 9 has reached out to TEP for more information as well as an estimated time of power restoration. We have a reporter on the way to the scene, and will update this article with the latest information when we know more.

The National Weather Service Tucson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the Tucson metro area, including Casas Adobes and the Catalina Foothills until 4:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in place for much of Southwest Tucson until 7 p.m.

Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.