Several roads around 'A' Mountain closed for fireworks on Fourth of July

Several streets around Sentinel Peak ("A" Mountain) will be closed before and after fireworks on the Fourth of July.

South Cuesta Avenue, south of West Congress Street, and South Grande Avenue, from West Congress Street to South Mission Road, will be closed starting at 5 p.m.

The northbound I-10 frontage road from West 22nd to West Congress Street and southbound frontage road from West Saint Mary's Road to West Starr Pass Blvd, will be closed from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.

All I-10 exits within those frontage road closures will be closed during those times, as well.

The mountain itself will be closed starting Thursday at 6 p.m. through Saturday at 9 a.m.

