Several graves desecrated at famed Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone

Several graves were desecrated at the historic Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, according to a post from the Tombstone's Marshal's Office.

Stones at the cemetery were overturned and the currency left by visitors stolen, the post said.

The Marshal's Office noted in the post that tourists will often leave currency or trinkets as a sign of respect and remembrance.

"Maybe karma will catch them before I do," the Marshal's post concluded.

Boothill Cemetery was founded in 1878 and was used until a new city cemetery was built in 1883.