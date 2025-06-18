Several dogs die in fire at home outside of Douglas; arson suspected

Several dogs died in a fire at a home outside of Douglas, Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old woman located at the fire told emergency crews she started it to get help.

According to a post from Cochise County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 6:47 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Mustang Road.

The residence and an attached structure were fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

While fighting the fire, the woman was located and was provided medical treatment before being transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The woman, who appeared to be experiencing mental health issues, according to the post, told deputies that she started the fire to get help.

The home had a reported 15 dogs, and several died in the fire, the post said.

The remaining dogs were taken to shelters within the county.

The investigation is ongoing.

