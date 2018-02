TUCSON, Ariz. - Several agencies are responding to a reported brush fire in Box Canyon, located on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains.

Due to brush fire in Box Canyon: Box Canyon Rd at Greaterville Rd (Access from SR 83) is also blocked. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 12, 2018

Box Canyon Road is blocked at Greaterville Road.

The intersection of Box Canyon Road, Whitehouse Canyon Road, and Madera Canyon Road is now shut down due to the fire.

PCSD assisting with brush fire in Box Canyon. Intersection of Box Canyon Rd, Whitehouse Canyon Rd, and Madera Canyon Rd is now shut down due to the fire. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 12, 2018

People are being asked to avoid the area.

