Seven migrants, firearm found near Eloy

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 19:13:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants and a firearm were found during a vehicle stop near Eloy, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Casa Grande Station agents stopped a vehicle on I-10 near Elroy Wednesday, March 22.

During the stop, the agents found seven migrants and a firearm in the driver's door.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested for smuggling and will be facing criminal charges, states Chief Modlin.

Chief Modlin also said Tucson Sector agents stopped 18 other human smuggling incidents in the past 48 hours.

A stolen vehicle and a firearm were found during these past encounters.

——-
