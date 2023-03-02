Seven migrants, firearm found near Eloy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants and a firearm were found during a vehicle stop near Eloy, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Casa Grande Station agents stopped a vehicle on I-10 near Elroy Wednesday, March 22.

During the stop, the agents found seven migrants and a firearm in the driver's door.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested for smuggling and will be facing criminal charges, states Chief Modlin.

A U.S. citizen was arrested for human smuggling on I-10 near Eloy, AZ, last Wednesday.



Casa Grande Station agents assisted @Arizona_DPS with a vehicle stop and discovered seven smuggled migrants. A firearm was seized from the driver's door. The smuggler faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/v19DaTWCnQ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 1, 2023

Chief Modlin also said Tucson Sector agents stopped 18 other human smuggling incidents in the past 48 hours.

A stolen vehicle and a firearm were found during these past encounters.

In the past 48 hours, Tucson Sector agents have disrupted 18 #HumanSmuggling events, 2 narcotics events, seized a firearm and a stolen vehicle.



Excellent work by the boots on the ground at all nine Tucson Sector stations! pic.twitter.com/5PYKfK1SL0 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 1, 2023