Seven vehicles stolen in 20 days on the University of Arizona campus

It might be wise to double check your door locks and remove your valuables the next time you park your car at the University of Arizona.

UAPD issued a warning notice on Wednesday that seven cars had been stolen on campus property over the course of 20 days, from August 23 to September 11.

Four of the cars stolen were Kias and two were Hyundais, according to the notice. The seventh vehicle was not identified.

Most of the cars were stolen during the day and involved broken windows as entry points.

The thefts were carried out all over the UA area, in parking garages and on the street, from near East Mabel Street, north of Speedway, to near East Sixth Street on the south end of campus.

The notice said UAPD has increased patrols in all parking areas on campus.

Anyone with information, is asked to call 1-520-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.