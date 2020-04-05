Servsafe certification promotes cleanliness amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Boca Tacos and Tequila is letting their customers know employees are practicing extreme cleanliness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local restaurant recently got the ServSafe certification through the National Restaurant Association.

Chef and owner Maria Mazon told KGUN9 she decided to get the certification because she wanted her customers to know she and her employees are doing everything necessary to stay safe.

“So it’s pretty much extra precautions when you’re going to take out and stuff," said Mazon.

She told KGUN9 the process to get the certification was fairly simple.

“So, it’s pretty much a 10 minute video that you need to watch and it basically tells us cooks what we already know," she said.

Mazon added the certification encourages chefs, and restaurant workers to wear gloves at all times as well as clean consistently.

For more information on the certification, click here.