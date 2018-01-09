6th Street reopens after serious injury vehicle collision

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A serious injury vehicle collision shut down 6th Street Monday.
According to TPD, 6th Street was closed in both directions from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue.
The roads have since reopened according to TPD.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨@OperationsWest officers are on the scene of a serious injury vehicle collision. 6th St is closed for both directions of travel from 4th Ave to 5th Ave. The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time - avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/LnVZY1cyIk