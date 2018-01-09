6th Street reopens after serious injury vehicle collision

Joey Greaber
3:35 PM, Jan 8, 2018
14 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TPD

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A serious injury vehicle collision shut down 6th Street Monday.

According to TPD, 6th Street was closed in both directions from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue.

The roads have since reopened according to TPD.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top