Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police responded to a serious injury collision at Grant and Interstate 10 Wednesday.
Police say the wreck took place at the westbound frontage road and the entire intersection was closed. The intersection was expected to reopen by 3 p.m.
Motorists should use Speedway or Miracle Mile.