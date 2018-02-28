Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police responded to a serious injury collision at Grant and Interstate 10 Wednesday.

TPD working a serious injury collision northbound frontage from Grant Rd. The intersection is CLOSED. Unknown ETA. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qHbLLAG1Aj — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 28, 2018

Police say the wreck took place at the westbound frontage road and the entire intersection was closed. The intersection was expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

Motorists should use Speedway or Miracle Mile.