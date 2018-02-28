Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and I-10

1:38 PM, Feb 28, 2018
53 mins ago

Tucson police responded to a serious injury collision at Grant and Interstate 10 Wednesday.

TUCSON POLICE

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police responded to a serious injury collision at Grant and Interstate 10 Wednesday.

Police say the wreck took place at the westbound frontage road and the entire intersection was closed. The intersection was expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

Motorists should use Speedway or Miracle Mile.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top