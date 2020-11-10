Menu

Serious-injury crash closes EB traffic on 22nd at Alvernon

Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way Monday evening.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-09 19:55:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way Monday evening.

Eastbound traffic on 22nd is closed at South Alvernon, according to TPD. Those traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

