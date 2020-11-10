Serious-injury crash closes EB traffic on 22nd at Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way Monday evening.

Eastbound traffic on 22nd is closed at South Alvernon, according to TPD. Those traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Eastbound 22nd St. is shut down at S. Alvernon while officers and detectives investigate a serious-injury collision. Please use an alternate route if traveling the area. pic.twitter.com/5LeNiG4gEC — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 10, 2020

