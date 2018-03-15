Serious injury collision near Broadway and Harrison

Cloudy
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a two car crash on the Eastside.
Sergeant Kimberly Bay says there are serious injuries. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Harrison.
TPD working a serious injury two vehicle collision at Broadway and Harrison. The intersection is CLOSED. Please use alternate route. Unknown time to reopen. pic.twitter.com/rxG3AMKiv5— Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) March 15, 2018
Tucson Fire says it was a rollover accident.
#Rollover accident TFD and TPD actively working, please avoid the intersection of Broadway and Harrison #TrafficAlert #Tucson pic.twitter.com/swfj3v2kRc— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) March 15, 2018
The intersection is closed. Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route.
