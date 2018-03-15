Serious injury collision near Broadway and Harrison

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
8:20 PM, Mar 14, 2018
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a two car crash on the Eastside.

Sergeant Kimberly Bay says there are serious injuries. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Harrison. 

Tucson Fire says it was a rollover accident.

The intersection is closed. Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route. 

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more on this developing story as more information becomes available. 

