Serious injury collision near Broadway and Harrison

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a two car crash on the Eastside.

Sergeant Kimberly Bay says there are serious injuries. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Harrison.

TPD working a serious injury two vehicle collision at Broadway and Harrison. The intersection is CLOSED. Please use alternate route. Unknown time to reopen. pic.twitter.com/rxG3AMKiv5 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) March 15, 2018

Tucson Fire says it was a rollover accident.

#Rollover accident TFD and TPD actively working, please avoid the intersection of Broadway and Harrison #TrafficAlert #Tucson pic.twitter.com/swfj3v2kRc — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) March 15, 2018

The intersection is closed. Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

