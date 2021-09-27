Serious injuries reported after crash at Stone and Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
According to a tweet from a Tucson Police Department spokesperson, the intersection is shut down in all directions while officers investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
