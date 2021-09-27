Watch
Serious injuries reported after crash at Stone and Fort Lowell

Tucson Police Department
Police investigate a crash at Stone and Fort Lowell on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Police investigate a crash at Stone and Fort Lowell on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 27, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to a tweet from a Tucson Police Department spokesperson, the intersection is shut down in all directions while officers investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

