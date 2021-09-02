Watch
Sentinel Peak Park to close as crews repair 'A' structure

Posted at 4:09 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 19:09:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sentinel Peak Park will be temporarily closed later this month while crews repair the "A" on the mountain.

According to Tucson Parks and Recreation, the park will be closed from Sept. 13-27 to all traffic.

"During this time no vehicular, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic will be allowed past the lower parking lot," said Marketing Manager Sierra Boyer.

The city will also be piloting new operating hours once the mountain reopens on Sept. 28.

The new schedule will be:
Park Hours
Open sunrise to sunset

Vehicle Access
Monday: no vehicle accessTuesday-Thursday: 2 p.m.-sunsetFriday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-sunset

