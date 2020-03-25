Senators expected to vote on $2T COVID-19 economic relief package

TUCSON, Ariz. — A vote is expected Wednesday on a $2 Trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

This is the third attempt to pass the bill. Democratic senators have stopped it twice before.

This plan would provide economic relief to businesses and give workers and industries impacted financial aid.

Arizona senators are responding to the legislation.

Kyrsten Sinema issued a statement today urging the senate to pass the bill.

In addition, Martha McSally introduced another bill today that would withhold senators pay until the economic relief package is passed.