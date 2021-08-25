Senator Sinema talks how infrastructure bills could impact Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On a tour around the State of Arizona, Senator Kyrsten Sinema hoped to learn more about what matters the most to each region in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that’s waiting to pass the house.

Sen. Sinema said there’s enough money to cover what Southern Arizona needs.

Top of mind for leaders like Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva another round of water cleanup.

“The investment that we’re making in this infrastructure bill to address PFAS covers all of the PFAS needs throughout the country," said Senator Sinema.

$10 billion will be spent throughout the country, with some money going to Tucson.

“This will be appropriated to communities based on their PFAS contamination. So, depending on how big the need is that’s how many dollars you get for your community to address the problem,” she said.

Another hot topic on local leaders' minds— roads.

“Arizona will see over five billion dollars in funding for highway programs and $225 million of that will be specific to fix bridges,” said Senator Sinema.

As for accountability to make sure the work is done once the funds are disbursed from the Federal Government.

“That's for the leaders right here in Southern Arizona to ensure that when the dollars are disbursed that they’re being used appropriately— that they’re being targeted to the areas with the greatest need first and that every dollar that the federal government sends down is used to it’s the highest investment,” said Senator Sinema.

The bill still has to pass the House of Representatives and make it to the President's desk, but once it does that funding will be disbursed on October 1.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

