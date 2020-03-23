Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Senator Kyrsten Sinema shares information to Arizonans about coronavirus

Posted: 5:17 PM, Mar 22, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-22 20:17:57-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Senator Kyrsten Sinema also sharing information for Arizonans about the coronavirus.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senator Kyrsten Sinema also sharing information for Arizonans about the coronavirus.

In a public service announcement, she said to listen to the advice of doctors regarding the seriousness of the illness, so that they can avoid mixed messages and false information.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema said "You should listen only to those people whose name starts with doctor. Our government scientists and specialists. They are experts and they will help you stay safe healthy and calm."

Sinema says resources and links are on her website.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up weekday mornings starting at 4:30 with Mark Charter, Lydia Camarillo, April Madison and Allen "Big Al" Kath!