Senator Kyrsten Sinema shares information to Arizonans about coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senator Kyrsten Sinema also sharing information for Arizonans about the coronavirus.

In a public service announcement, she said to listen to the advice of doctors regarding the seriousness of the illness, so that they can avoid mixed messages and false information.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema said "You should listen only to those people whose name starts with doctor. Our government scientists and specialists. They are experts and they will help you stay safe healthy and calm."

Sinema says resources and links are on her website.