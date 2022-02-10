Watch
Senator Kelly advocates for road improvements in northern Arizona

(credit: Mark Kelly for Senate)
Democrat Mark Kelly has released his first ad of his Senate campaign.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 14:10:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is reaching out to the U.S Forest Service and the Interior Department to extend stranded boat ramps at Lake Powell along with repairing the Snowbowl Road near Flagstaff. It has been around 30 years since any major upgrade has taken place.

lake powell .JPG
Lake Powell

According to Shannon A. Estenoz, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area would receive $31 million to address the boat ramp and related infrastructure that has been crippled by rapidly reducing water levels in Lake Powell to the due historic drought.

