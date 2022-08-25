** See archive footage of Senator McCain in the video player above. **

McCain was a POW, Congressman, U.S. Senator, husband, and father in his life. The long-time Senator passed in 2018 leaving behind family and friends who continue to mourn his passing.

Senator McCain spent 35 years of his life in Arizona’s politics.

In 2018, Arizona and the world said goodbye to a beloved statesman and American hero — Senator John McCain.

RELATED: John McCain: 50 photos that capture the longtime senator's personality.

Scroll through touch-points in the Senator's life in the timeline below for more detail.