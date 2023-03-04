Senate passes bill for schools to have gender-inclusive bathrooms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bill was passed by the Arizona Senate which would require public schools to make "reasonable accommodations" for a gender-inclusive bathroom.
The Arizona Accommodations for All Children Act asks for gender-inclusive bathroom to be available in school, whether that's a single-person restroom or access to an employee restroom.
Another part of the bill allows for a student to sue the school if a person of the opposite sex is found in certain areas.
For example, if a biological woman finds a transgender woman in the woman's bathroom, the school could possibly be sued.
Since the bill was passed by the Senate, the next step is for the House to take a vote.
