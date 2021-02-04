Senate panel OKs ban on abortions for genetic problems

PHOENIX (AP) — A proposal that would make it a felony in Arizona for a doctor to perform an abortion because the fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down Syndrome has been approved by a Republican-dominated state Senate panel.

The measure also adds a slew of other anti-abortion provisions. Republican Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix says her proposal protects the most vulnerable and also restores dignity to aborted fetuses by requiring that they be buried or cremated. Democrats call the proposal approved by a 5-3 party-line vote on Thursday a distraction that bars women from getting needed medical care and imperils doctors. They could face nearly nine years in prison.

