Senate OKs abortion reporting bill

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Senate has approved legislation increasing reporting requirements for abortion providers and a second bill allowing a parent to use embryos during a marriage even after a divorce.

Thursday's action sends the proposals to the House for action.

The abortion reporting proposal is fiercely opposed by most minority Democrats, who called it unnecessary and meant to shame women. Republicans in the Legislature regularly pass abortion restrictions and said it updates reporting to keep women safe.

It passed on a 17-13 vote, with one Republican opposed and one Democrat in support.

Democrats said the fate of fertilized human eggs is spelled out in contracts.

Republican Sen. Nancy Barto is trying to help a woman whose ex-husband doesn't want children. It passed on an 18-12 vote.