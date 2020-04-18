Senate candidate Mark Kelly donates blood in Tucson amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senate candidate Mark Kelly donated blood in Tucson at Red Cross Saturday as blood shortages have risen.

Kelly supported the American Red Cross during these uncertain times and donated blood at the Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson at 7139 E. Broadway Blvd. this afternoon.

The American Red Cross is facing blood shortages and want to continue to meet patient needs during the pandemic.

Executive director southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross Courtney Slanaker said "We're supplying blood products for patients in need of transfusions, we've been able to meet those demands. For us it's a marathon not a sprint, and we need your blood today tomorrow in six weeks and in six months to make sure that patients that need that life saving blood product will get it."

American Red Cross is working to open new donation sites, with many blood drives were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic according to the website.

Those who want to donate blood are now required to make an appointment to support social distancing.