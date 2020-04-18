Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Senate candidate Mark Kelly donates blood in Tucson amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Inside Tucson's near-space balloon company
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-18 19:01:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senate candidate Mark Kelly donated blood in Tucson at Red Cross Saturday as blood shortages have risen.

Kelly supported the American Red Cross during these uncertain times and donated blood at the Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson at 7139 E. Broadway Blvd. this afternoon.

The American Red Cross is facing blood shortages and want to continue to meet patient needs during the pandemic.

Executive director southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross Courtney Slanaker said "We're supplying blood products for patients in need of transfusions, we've been able to meet those demands. For us it's a marathon not a sprint, and we need your blood today tomorrow in six weeks and in six months to make sure that patients that need that life saving blood product will get it."

American Red Cross is working to open new donation sites, with many blood drives were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic according to the website.

Those who want to donate blood are now required to make an appointment to support social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.