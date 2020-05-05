Sen. Martha McSally heads to Washington D.C.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senators are headed back to Washington D.C. this week including Martha McSally from Arizona.

McSally has stayed active during her time in Arizona over the past several weeks.

A big push for her is the economy. Specifically when and how to re-open the state's economy.

McSally said "we need to continue to do everything we can to keep ourselves safe and those who are vulnerable safe, while allowing people to safely return to work in the right sectors at the right time. It's more like a dimmer switch it's not an on off switch."

She also wrote a bill that would let the US sue china for the cost of the virus to our economy.

So far, no word when representatives will head back.