Sen. Martha McSally heads to Washington D.C.

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, then Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., waits to speak during a news conference at the Capitol in Phoenix. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, says she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Martha McSally
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 00:48:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senators are headed back to Washington D.C. this week including Martha McSally from Arizona.

McSally has stayed active during her time in Arizona over the past several weeks.

A big push for her is the economy. Specifically when and how to re-open the state's economy.

McSally said "we need to continue to do everything we can to keep ourselves safe and those who are vulnerable safe, while allowing people to safely return to work in the right sectors at the right time. It's more like a dimmer switch it's not an on off switch."

She also wrote a bill that would let the US sue china for the cost of the virus to our economy.

So far, no word when representatives will head back.

