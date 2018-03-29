Sen. Jeff Flake laments state of politics in college talk

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Sen. Jeff Flake and former Sen. Jon Kyl lamented the state of politics in Washington during a university talk that barely touched on Flake's ongoing conflict with President Donald Trump.

The Republicans told an Arizona State University Barrett Honors College crowd Wednesday night that the polarized politics of Washington make it increasingly difficult to get anything done.

Flake barely touched on his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, although that's an undercurrent wherever the state's junior senator speaks for the past nine months.

Instead, he earned a big laugh after Kyl said he never had been threatened by the White House during his 26 years in Congress. Flake said he wished that was the case for him.

Kyl retired in 2013 and Flake is not seeking re-election.