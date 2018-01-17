Sen. Flake to deliver speech denouncing President Trump's attacks on media

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Republican Senator Jeff Flake is expected to deliver a floor speech comparing President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media to the rhetoric of late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.



Since announcing he would not run for re-election, Senator Flake has been very vocal with his criticisms of President Trump's conduct and policy views. Trying to turn people against the news media threatens our democracy and mirrors the actions of the late Soviet dictator, Senator Flake told CNN.



He will criticize the President for calling the news media the "enemy of the people," calling the attacks unprecedented and unwarranted. "It puzzles me as to why you would use a phrase that is so loaded and has such deeper meaning that the press is the enemy of the people," he said.

Senator Flake tweeted a clarification about the point he is making saying: There is no comparison between POTUS & Stalin. Stalin was a maniacal killer. The point I will try to make in my speech is POTUS should not use a phrase so associated with Stalin like “enemy of the people” to describe our free press. https://t.co/RglEML84vz — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 15, 2018

His speech coincides with President Trump's promise to announce "fake news" awards. The president has tweeted that "the most dishonest & corrupt media awards of the year" will take aim at "dishonesty & bad reporting."

Senator John McCain has also taken a stance. He wrote an op-ed blasting Trump for "unrelenting attacks" on the press.

Here's an excerpt: