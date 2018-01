WASHINGTON (AP) - An aide for Sen. Jeff Flake aide says a bipartisan group on immigration has reached agreement on DACA legislation. The next step is seeking a reaction from the White House; next step is seeking White House reaction.

At the core of the deal would be a legislative way to enact the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals , an Obama administration program that protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation that Trump has decided to end.