Semi driver sentenced to 20+ years in prison for deadly Phoenix-area crash

PHOENIX — A man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for causing a crash that left five people dead.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Wildhorse Pass Boulevard on January 12, 2023, when Danny Glen Tiner was driving 68 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour construction zone.

After failing to yield to stopped traffic, Tiner caused a six-vehicle collision, including two semi-trucks that caught fire.

Five people died at the scene of the crash, including a man named Andrew. His mother spoke with ABC15 following the crash to talk about how she remembers her son.

During the investigation, digital forensic data showed Tiner accessed at least four TikTok videos while driving and within seconds of the crash.

On Monday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Tiner was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for five counts of negligent homicide.

“As a driver, you have an obligation to pay attention to the road. To choose to access social media while driving, placing the lives of others on the line, is reckless," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Five families are living through the pain of losing a loved one. While the justice system can never relieve that pain, it can hold the person responsible accountable. We achieved that goal.”

