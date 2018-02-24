Self-driving cars in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona is quickly becoming the state for self-driving cars.

Currently in Phoenix, three companies are testing the technology. Tap up an Uber in the valley theses days and you might just get a ride in an empty vehicle.

They have been testing the vehicles for more than a year, but they are not the only ones. A Google spin-off called "Waymo" has vans crisscrossing streets. Intel is setting up shop as well.

The lack or rules helps, Governor Ducey has stripped any regulations on the industry.

AAA says that 63 percent still are not comfortable riding in an autononymous vehicle.