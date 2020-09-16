Seis Kitchen reopens dining area

TUCSON, Ariz. — Seis Kitchen has reopened its dining area Monday.

The award winning regional Mexican cuisine restaurant was only doing take-out orders during due to the ongoing pandemic. But the restaurant owner says thanks to getting PPE loans for both locations he didn't have to lay off any staff members.

Owner Jake Munoz said "We go one week at a time -- one day at a time because things just keep evolving. From day one when we closed dining room to today there hasn't been any consistency at all so we have just kept adapting."

Munoz added the restaurant has implemented many new health guidelines to make customers feel safer.

They've moved tables further apart, updated their santization protocols, and are asking everyone who comes in to wear a mask.

Seis Kitchen has two locations, including in Joesler Village at 1765 E. River Road, and Mercado San Augustine at 130 S. Avenida Del Convento.