Seeing Santa safely during the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz.-- Even the pandemic couldn't stop Santa Claus from coming to town.

This year he'll be taking precautions when visiting homes and bringing gifts to children.

One Southern Arizona Santa, who works with the Southern Arizona Nocturnal Toymakers Association, is connecting with kids through in-person and virtual visits.

When Saint Nick goes to their houses, he's social distancing and wearing a face shield for safety.

He says, it's just not the same this year.

"I like the hugs I love the hugs, I miss that. I miss part of them telling me secrets and what they want in my ear so mom and dad can't hear them. I like the interaction with kids, on virtual [you] can't get that as much," said Santa.

While Santa is usually booked this time of year, he said requests for a visit is low this holiday season.

He's also doing some drive-up events where social distancing is easier.

You can click this link to schedule a visit.