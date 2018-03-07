See where your Prop 101 tax dollars are going

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Wednesday, the City of Tucson will showcase what taxpayer money from the Prop 101 half cent sales tax increase has purchased for public safety. Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department have seen some major improvements over the last several months because of the hundreds of thousands of dollars brought in by Prop 101.

Tucson Police received new body cams and new ballistic vests. TFD received new turnout gear and new cardiac monitors, and firefighters say that's helped save multiple lives already.

But, TFD has several more improvements planned including several new fire stations and improvements to existing fire stations.

The improvements will focus on increasing safety inside the stations. Firefighter turnout gear will now be stored in a separate room away from the truck to decrease gear exposure to the diesel fumes from the truck.

TFD said the new stations will also have special alarms that will only wake up the specific crew that's needed. Now, most alarms wake up the entire station every time.

If you'd like to get a first hand look, the event is Wednesday March 7th on the west side of the Tucson Convention Center at 1p.m.