See Pima Community College's new $35M Advanced Manufacturing Training Facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, May 5, Pima Community College cut the ribbon showcasing its new $35 million advanced manufacturing training facility.
The 100,000-square-foot facility is on PCC's downtown campus and will house various programs including:
- Mining Technology
- Manufacturing/Advanced Manufacturing
- Metalworking & Fabrication (e.g., Welding)
- Design and Prototyping
- Robotics/Automation
- Machine Technology
- Mechatronics/Industrial Technology
- Optics/Photonics/Electronics
Before the new building was built, PCC only had one other advanced manufacturing building. But Greg Wilson, Dean of Applied Technology at PCC, said the college didn't have enough space to accept new students. Thus, a new building was made — this time, with three times the welding space of the previous lab.
At the ceremony, Wilson said the new facility will be great for students, families, and the economy, adding "We've got great partnerships with local welding firms and we look forward to doing more with them."
