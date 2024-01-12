See new works of art for free at sculpture park exhibit this Saturday

A new exhibit is set to open at the Sculpture Tucson Sculpture Park at Brandi Fenton Park, 3420 E. River Road, this Saturday.

"Remember Me: Bringing My Story to Life" will present the works of Julia Arriola, a native Tucsonan and University of Arizona alumna, whose works have been displayed at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, among other local and national museums.

Arriola's works will be complemented by a showcase created by artist Hector Ortega, dubbed "Emanate."

An opening reception will be held at the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet and hear stories from the artists about their works starting at 11 a.m.

Admission is free.

