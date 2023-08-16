Security upgrades coming to three Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson clubhouses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Holmes Tuttle, Steve Daru and Roy Drachman Boys and Girls Clubhouses in Tucson have all experienced recent problems with vandalism and theft.

Now, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson (BGCT) is ready to make some major improvements to its clubhouses with the help of a $293,000 federal grant for security and safety upgrades.

Denise Watters, BGCT CEO, says the funding will help purchase high-security locks, blast-proof doors, new fencing and new lighting.

"So we have a long legacy of providing safe haven opportunities for kids that need us the most. That is what our mission is," Watters tells KGUN 9. "So we are very proud of this initiative and we are very proud to have partnered with TPD [Tucson Police Department] to be able to get this done."

Watters says the grant wouldn't have been possible without the help of Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar and his team.

