Security is top priority for gem shows in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Security is beefing up in Tucson as thousands of people from all over the world head to the city for a showcase of gems, minerals and fossils.

The American Gem Trade Association GemFair opens this week at the Tucson Convention Center, and the Tucson Police Department has assigned extra patrols to areas where gem shows are taking place.

Police officers walk the aisles making their presence known, and there are officers positioned at the end of the aisles.

The chief of security, Skip Woodward, is a retired Tucson police officer who has been with the trade group for 36 years. The show has round-the-clock security to make sure the exhibitors and their goods are safe.

The show runs until Sunday afternoon.