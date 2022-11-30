Secretary of State's office files lawsuit after Board of Supervisors delay certification

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Secretary of State's office has filed a lawsuit following the Board of Supervisors voting to delay certification.
The lawsuit says the certification delay was made without justification and the Board's inaction violates the law, preventing the voices of voters from being heard.
State law requires for counties to certify voting results 20 days after the election at the latest.
If the Secretary of State does not receive certification by Dec. 5, then all Cochise County votes may go uncounted.
