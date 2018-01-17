Secret Harry Potter drink menu available at Starbucks

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Starbucks apparently has a secret menu with three drinks inspired by the Harry Potter series, but the secret's out today.

According to the unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website, the available drinks are the Butterbeer Latte, Butterbeer Frappuccino, and Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice.

There's a problem, though. You can't just go in and ask for them by name.

You just need to know the specific spell (or other name for the drink).

If you'd like the Butterbeer Frappuccino, ask for:

a Crème Frappuccino

Three pumps each of caramel

Three pumps of toffee nut syrups

Caramel drizzle on the top

Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice is:

Pumpkin Spice Sauce (1.5 pumps for a tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)

Apple Juice to the top line

Fill the rest of the cup with ice

Butterbeer Latte is a little trickier with:

Whole milk steamer

Caramel syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Toffee nut syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Cinnamon Dolce syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Whipped cream and salted caramel bits on top

Optional if you prefer to add a coffee taste: Add a shot of espresso (2 for a grande or venti)

This is the closest thing you'll come to Hogsmeade without ever hopping on your broom and flying to Hogwarts.