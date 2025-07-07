Second Charro Steak opening on Tucson's Northwest side

After nine years of offering Sonoran-style steaks and seafood on East Broadway Boulevard, Downtown, Si Charro! Concepts plans to open a second Charro Steak at Casas Adobes Plaza on Tucson's Northwest side.

The tentative plan is to open in August, according to a news release.

Ray Flores, whose Flores family is behind several concepts in Tucson, including the original El Charro concept, launched Charro Steak after battling cancer. It was during that time, he learned more about the health benefits of eating all-natural beef, free of hormones and antibiotics, the news release said.

Charro Steak will be located at 7109 N. Oracle Road, in the old home of another, now closed Si Charro! concept, Charro Vida.

A job fair for all positions will be held July 8-9 and July 11-12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the restaurant.