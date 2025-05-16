Second arrest made in deadly Southside shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the April shooting of 19-year-old Antonio I. Rivera.

The 15-year-old male was arrested on May 15. He's been charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting took place on April 17. Tucson Police officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in a parking lot near South 12th Avenue and East Drexel Road. Officers found Rivera unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries two days later.

After the initial investigation, detectives determined that the shooting occurred following a meeting between two groups. One of the group members, a 14-year-old male, was arrested.