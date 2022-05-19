Searchers find missing hiker dead, his dog alive with him

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a missing hiker was found dead, his dog alive and lying next to him, in rugged forest in north-central Arizona five days after reporting he was lost.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said searchers found the body of Donald Hayes on Wednesday after six days of looking for the 74-year-old Prescott Valley man.

The office said Hayes called his wife on May 13 to report he was lost, triggering six days of air and ground searching, but decided to to try to find his way out, causing him to go further into the forest. No cause of death was stated.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

